People Take Jibe at Malala For Her Controversial Remarks About Marriage

Malala Yousafzai has been facing a serious backlash over her old controversial remarks related to marriage.

Twitteratis are congratulating Malala Yousafzai for her new beginnings with Asser Malik, but not without comparing her old statement, in which she while talking to an American magazine said, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Malala further stated back then,

“I just thought, ‘I’m never going to get married, never going to have kids – just going to do my work. I’m going to be happy and live with my family forever.”

However, After Malala revealed her marriage with Asser Malik the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High-Performance yesterday, netizens are bashing her on her old statement and the act she made by getting married.

One of the social media users wrote, “When you realize Nikkah is better then partnership”. While, many others expressed their thoughts over Malala’s denial of the statement of partnership after getting married, Have a look.