People Praise Atif Aslam Who Left Islamabad Concert after Male Audience Harass Women

,Famous popstar, Atif Aslam walked out of the ongoing concert in the federal capital after seeing the male crowd harassing the women and families.

A screenshot of Atif Aslam’s Instagram account showed that probably one of the attended off the concert extended sorry for the mismanagement and added tha there are some black sheep who ruin it for everybody. Really disappointed with what happened. Please call out the management, so that this does not happen again.. Love from Islamabad.

Atif Aslam replied: “Don’t be sorry. I love Islamabad. At least we saved the families from any mishap by stopping the event.”

You all know that Atif Aslam is followed by a large

number of people in Pakistan and India. And he has won the hearts of the people by singing more than a hundred songs. As well as being a singer, he is also a well-known actor who has appeared as a hero in Pakistani films. And there is no doubt that Atif Aslam has been fond of acting and singing since childhood.

Atif Aslam’s concert was held in Islamabad last night. Unfortunately, it turned out to be an unpleasant situation instead of a happy one. While singing at Atif Aslam’s concert, people started throwing bottles on the stage. Due to the negligence of the management, Atif Aslam left his concert in the middle and left for home. At the same time, it can be seen that the visiting public also harassed the family and the girls. And fortunately, instead of the management, Atif Aslam kept saving all these girls.