People of Sindh Becoming Poor, Rulers Getting Rich: PTI Federal Minister

Posted on by

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill is a black law.

People of Sindh Becoming Poor, Rulers Getting Rich: PTI Federal Minister
People of Sindh Becoming Poor, Rulers Getting Rich: PTI Federal Minister

Asad Umar said that situation of the province in worsening while rulers of the province are getting rich. We want public representatives to solve issues of the masses, he added.

Umar said that Sindh government should also listen to the voice of the people of Karachi as the situation is deteriorating.

He said that the system of local government was already in place in Sindh but this

system should be fully empowered so that the people could also benefit from it.

Asad Umar said that the situation of Karachi, as well as other citizens of Sindh, is very bad. The real reason is that in the past politics was in the hands of a few families.

A day earlier, Sindh Assembly on Saturday approved Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021 amid opposition’s ruckus.

The amended bill of the new LG system was tabled in the Sindh Assembly by provincial LG minister Nasir Hussain Shah. As the session was marred with sloganeering, the legislators from the government managed to pass the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. British Woman Neda Luqman Forced to Keep Quite by Her Khalifa Mirza Masroor on Assault Case
    Posted on by
  2. Woman Sleeps Next Room After Killing 65 Years Old Live-in Partner in Pakistan
    Posted on by
  3. Woman Kills Millionaire Husband With Lover’s Help in Pakistan
    Posted on by
  4. Boris Johnson Accused of Breaches of Coronavirus Restrictions
    Posted on by
  5. Coolest London Girl Maryam Khan Quits Job to Launch Less Revealing Fashion Brand
    Posted on by