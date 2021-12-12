Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill is a black law.

People of Sindh Becoming Poor, Rulers Getting Rich: PTI Federal Minister

Asad Umar said that situation of the province in worsening while rulers of the province are getting rich. We want public representatives to solve issues of the masses, he added.

Umar said that Sindh government should also listen to the voice of the people of Karachi as the situation is deteriorating.

He said that the system of local government was already in place in Sindh but this

system should be fully empowered so that the people could also benefit from it.

Asad Umar said that the situation of Karachi, as well as other citizens of Sindh, is very bad. The real reason is that in the past politics was in the hands of a few families.

A day earlier, Sindh Assembly on Saturday approved Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021 amid opposition’s ruckus.

The amended bill of the new LG system was tabled in the Sindh Assembly by provincial LG minister Nasir Hussain Shah. As the session was marred with sloganeering, the legislators from the government managed to pass the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021.