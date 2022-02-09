Model Sadaf Kanwal, who is the second wife of Shehroz Sabzwari, has been facing criticism over her recent remarks against women.

People Call Sadaf Kanwal A Home Breaker, Over Her Recent Remarks on Women

It all started when she appeared in a show and was asked a general question that ‘A woman is the biggest enemy of another woman’. To which, while Kanwal agreeing with an anchor said that not in every field but yes, women are mostly enemies of other women.

Social media users did not like the answer of the model at all and believed that the statement she’s making is contradictory as she herself is a home breaker and the enemy of a woman.

The couple tied the knot in the

midst of the Covid-19 lockdown in a very private gathering. Sadaf had always wanted a small wedding. Meanwhile, Shahroz asked for people’s prayers. He added, “We tied the knot in a minimal setting, as have other several renowned personalities, with a presence of 70 to 80 people only.”

Syra Yousuf parted ways with Shahroz Sabzwari after she found out that Shahroz is cheating with her & have an affair with Sadaf Kanwal, Sadaf denied her affair but today Shahroz and Sadaf have tied the knot.

Syra is a Pakistani model-actress and former VJ who works in Pakistani serials and films. She married Shahroz, an actor and model, seven years ago, but after learning about his affair with model Sadaf, she parted ways in Feb 2020, she announced this on Instagram.