People are poisoning their children due to rising inflation: Maryam Nawaz

Reacting to the rising inflation across the country, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In her message on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said “In a country, there are people dying of starvation. Parents are fed up with inflation and are committing suicide by poisoning their children.”

“The ruler of this country is talking about the ‘state of Madinah’ where the caliph used to carry sacks on his shoulders and knock on the houses of the poor,” she said while asking, “Can a person be deaf,

dumb and blind.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will have to follow the rule of law, humanity, and meritocracy as set by the Holy Prophet (SAW) to become an ideal welfare Islamic state.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rematul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Islamabad, he said we will have to follow the principles of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen if we want to become a great nation.

He said the dream of true democracy and prosperity will not be materialized without upholding rule of law and bringing the powerful under the law.

