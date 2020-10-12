PENDLE Borough Council leader Mohammed Iqbal is set to receive an MBE for public service in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Pendle Borough Council leader Mohammed Iqbal Receives MBE

As well as leading the borough of Pendle, Labour’s Councillor Iqbal is also a Lancashire County Councillor, representing the Brierfield and Nelson West division since 2009 and serves on the health scrutiny committee.

He is one of several local politicians and other notable figures from around East Lancashire to have received such an honour and says he was pleasantly surprised to receive the news.

Councillor Iqbal said: “Clearly it’s come

as a surprise but I want to thank my family for supporting me and I want to dedicate this award to the people of Pendle.”

Councillor Iqbal has served on Pendle Borough Council since 1998 representing the Bradley ward and has led the Labour group since 2006.

His leadership has coincided with one of the most challenging periods for the borough with the crisis having hit East Lancashire authorities particularly hard.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of nasty surprises recently so its been nice to have a good one now instead but really this is all about the people of Pendle.”