Pemra prohibits airing of leaked CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) prohibited all satellite TV channels on Sunday from airing the leaked CCTV footage showing Noor Mukadam’s unsuccessful attempt to escape Zahir Jaffer’s house, where she was eventually murdered.

A notification issued by Pemra stated that “telecast of CCTV footage” of Noor and Zahir has been prohibited under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002.

The authority directed all “TV channels to stop airing [the] CCTV footage” immediately and warned of “strict action… against violators”.

In the CCTV footage, Noor Mukadam could be seen running towards the main gate of the house barefoot in a bid to escape; however, the gate was shut on her by

the gatekeeper who was reportedly told by Zahir to keep her confined.

On Thursday an Islamabad trial court ordered the investigation officer to unseal the CCTV footage and give copies to the lawyers representing Zahir Jaffer and his parents, Asmat and Zakir Jaffer.

Judge Atta Rabbani said the decision to hand over the video footage, wherein Noor could be seen entering the house where she was murdered, was taken on directives of the Islamabad High Court.

On Saturday, the footage was leaked and shared on social media.

“The Judge told them that it shouldn’t be leaked at all. Now it’s out there,” wrote Noor’s friends on a Twitter microblog called ‘Justice for Noor’.

They added that they were absolutely shattered and shocked by the leak.