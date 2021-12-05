A kind-hearted city policeman helped saved the life of a blood cancer patient he has never met after donating his stem cells.

PC Anil Bains Saves Life of Patient By Donating Stem Cells in Birmingham

PC Anil Bains, a neighbourhood policing officer in Bartley Green, was working at Perry Parr custody suite over two years ago when international charity DKMS visited with a pop-up stand.

The 30-year-old wanted to help and signed up with the organisation, which operates worldwide to give blood cancer and blood disorder patients a second chance of life.

The father-of-two knows the patient he donated to is a woman aged in her 30s. While his stem cells were given to a hospital in Sheffield.

He will be allowed to meet the patient in two years’ time and wants to be able to pass on his best wishes to her.

Explaining how the stem cell process worked, PC Bains said: “They took a mouth swab and at the time, I didn’t really think I’d ever be called up.

“Four months ago, it came as a bit of a shock, when I was notified that I was on a short-list of possible donors and was asked to visit my local hospital for some tests.

“The samples they took revealed that I was the

best match for the patient and arrangements were made to donate at a hospital in Sheffield.

“Four days prior to the procedure, I had to give myself two injections a day, which were to boost the stem cells in my body. I was advised to take it easy, but only experienced some dull aches, so it wasn’t too bad.

“The donation involved taking blood from a vein in my right arm, where it went through a machine to extract the stem cells and then the processed blood was fed back into a vein in my other arm.

“After five hours, it turned out I had given five times more stem cells than the patient required. It really wasn’t painful and I completely recovered within a few days.

“It feels great to know that I’ve helped someone with blood cancer, and it’s become a joke in our neighbourhood team that I don’t just save lives at work!”

PC Bains added: “Overall, it’s been a really positive experience, especially because it has motivated family, friends and colleagues to register with DKMS.

“There is a shortage of Black and Asian donors so I’d like to encourage everyone to consider signing up.

“It probably amounts to a week out of your life to save someone else’s life, which in the grand scheme of things, isn’t a lot.”