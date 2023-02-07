The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has broken many records since its release on January 25. Recently, the movie broke another record by becoming the second highest-earning Hindi-language release in the country, leaving behind Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

‘Pathaan’ to become 2nd highest-earning Hindi-language of India

The Indian Trade analyst shared that the movie earned Rs 15.7 crore on its second Monday (all languages) and took its total domestic collection to Rs 438.45 crore.

With this, it has broken the KGF 2 record, which was Rs 434.7 cr (Hindi). KGF 2 ended its run in Indian theaters with a collection of around Rs 960 cr and its worldwide collection stood somewhere around

Rs 1148 crore.

Box Office India shared that Pathaan witnessed a 40% drop in its collection on its second Monday but that is mainly because the ticket prices have been reduced on weekdays to keep the footfalls in check. The film’s Hindi version had an 11.31% occupancy, while its Telugu version recorded occupancy of 25.73% and the Tamil version registered an 18.46% occupancy.

On Monday, the film’s producers YRF had shared that the total worldwide gross collection of Pathaan “is an incredible 832.20 crore.” Now, with no major Bollywood release in sight until February 17, Pathaan has the chance to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi-speaking market. The magnum opus’ Hindi version had earned Rs 510.99 cr.