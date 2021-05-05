In a bid to contain the spread of in the country, the government has again set up Quarantine centres for inbound air passengers in Islamabad.

Passengers to Stay for 10 Days in Quarantine Centres in Islamabad Hotels

According to sources, the quarantine centres have been re-established in the federal capital under the revised inbound air traveler policy. The quarantine facilities have been set up at a five-star hotel and OGDCL’s rest house.

Meanwhile, senior doctors and other medical staff have also been appointed at the quarantine centres, the sources said, adding that assistant commissioners were directed to monitor the quarantine facilities.

The inbound air passengers will have to go through a mandatory test before leaving the Islamabad

airport. The passengers will be moved to the quarantine centre for 10 days if they test positive.

The passengers will only be allowed to step into the city once they test negative.

Earlier today, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan had Tuesday rolled out new conditions for all the passengers traveling to Karachi that they take mandatory rapid test before exiting Jinnah International Airport.

On other side Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slashed 80 international flights in the light of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directives to contain the surge of the third wave of crisis.

The restrictions will remain imposed till May 20. Following the directives of the CAA, international flights operation has been reduced to 123 weekly international flights from 590.