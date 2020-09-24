Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday issued a fresh travel advisory for the international passengers to contain the spread in the country.

Passengers Required to Install ‘Pass Track App’ while Entering Pakistan

According to a spokesperson of PCAA, the new standard operating procedures (SOPS) will come into force with immediate effect and remain in force till 31st of December.

Passengers shall be required to install ‘Pass Track App’ downloadable from the google play store and the apple store, he added.

For passengers who do not possess smart phones shall be required to enter their date on the website.

However, children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers and high level international delegations referred by Ministry of

Foreign Affairs shall be exempted from the app/ web data requirement.

The spokesperson said that international passengers travelling from category B countries required a RT-PCR test not older than 96 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Passengers travelling from category A country does not require to get themselves tested prior to commencement of travel, he concluded.

Earlier on September 18, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had warned the airlines of strict action over reports of continuous violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and issued a fresh travel advisory.

The aviation authority’s transport wing had cited violation of the SOPs by airlines despite strict implementation orders from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) forum and issued a fresh travel advisory.