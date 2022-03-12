A passenger suffering a cardiac problem on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight for Toronto has turned out to be a drama, causing a loss of multimillion rupees to the national airline.

Passenger’s Prank Results in Multi-Million Rupee Loss to PIA

On Tuesday, the Toronto-bound PIA aircraft was forced to return to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a passenger aboard claimed to have suffered a heart attack.

Earlier, PIA Chief Executive, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik said that the airline had taken this step for the sake of humanity.

“All about serving humanity, PIA

is all about services to our countrymen, whatever in line with our religion and moral obligation, it is there,” he tweeted.

However, the entire episode turned out to be a drama, inflicting a loss of Rs. 12.5 million on the national airline.

“The airline incurred losses of Rs12.5 million after it had to de-fuel the plane and had to land with only 100 tons in the fuel tank,” a PIA spokesman told media.

He added that the PIA had blacklisted the passenger whose foolish act not only delayed the flight by several hours, but also caused heavy losses to the airline.