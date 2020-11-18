Sabia Mokeddem, 23, a self-confessed party girl, had no experience in supplying medical equipment when she was awarded the contract worth £880,000.

Party Girl Sabia Mokeddem, 23, Bagged £880K From UK Govt Despite No Experience

Companies with no experience supplying PPE won lucrative Government deals. Now, the Daily Mail can reveal the firms behind the ‘shambolic’ scramble for contracts.

Our investigation uncovers how blundering officials paid £3.8million into the wrong bank account in one instance and handed an £880,000 contract to a 23-year-old with no relative experience in another.

Euthenia Investments, run by 23-year-old Sabia Mokeddem, who had set up her company seven months earlier. Despite having no experience in supplying medical equipment, the investor from Lyon, France, was given £880,000 to supply 55,000 coveralls.

The self-confessed party girl was paid almost half a million pounds upfront, although she said her cut of the deal was just ‘pocket money’.

She told the Mail she acted as a go-between for a wholesaler in Hong Kong and has since completed delivery of all the coveralls, priced at £16 each. Miss Mokkedem

said the coveralls cost £11 before the pandemic – but they charged £16 as market demand and rising cargo costs pushed up prices.

Defending the Government’s procurement drive, she said the checks had been stringent and she was asked to provide a range of documents including test reports for the product and details on the factories used.

she revealed she attended raves with over 200 people during the first national stay at home rules.

She told the Mail: ‘Nothing has changed for me. I’ve been doing my life. I’ve been to parties and raves. That was my way of saying you can’t ask people to stay at home.’ Meanwhile, another business, MGP Advisory, was just weeks away from being struck off when it was given a £825,000 contract to supply PPE.

But the financial trader, who lives in central London, appeared to ridicule the Government’s strategy to fight the pandemic.

Last night, Labour health spokesman Justin Madders said the race to bag multi-million pound PPE contracts was ‘like a gold rush in the Wild West.’