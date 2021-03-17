Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi took note of the viral video of University of Lahore (UOL) students proposing and wrote a letter to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr MH Qazi and urged for the immediate reinstatement of their admission.

Parliamentary Secretary For Human Rights Wants Reinstatement Of Love Couple

The University of Lahore (UOL), a private university in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, reported on March 12 that a video of a student and a fellow student proposing and hugging to each other in front of other students within the university’s premises went viral on the internet.

After which, in the notice signed by the registrar of the University of Lahore, the student was expelled from the university and their admission in the university was banned.

The notice said that both the students were summoned by the Special Disciplinary Committee for violating the University Code of Conduct.

It was further stated that students expelled under Section 16 of the General Discipline Rules of the Campus and Code of Conduct will not be allowed to enter the next University or any of its campuses.

Social media users were divided over the University of Lahore’s tough decision, with some calling the decision wrong and others lambasted the students in the viral video.

Now the Ministry of Human Rights has taken note of the matter and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi is working to get both students re-admitted to the university.

In a letter to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and others in this

regard, the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights said that proposing two students studying in the university is not an illegal act.

The parliamentary secretary for human rights said in the letter that it was important for both students to take a stand before dismissing the couple.

The future of both the students is in jeopardy due to this strong reaction of the university. Instead of taking strict action against the students by the administration, counselling centres should be opened in the university.

The parliamentary secretary for human rights said that expelling a student couple from university for proposing to each other was a violation of their rights.

Lal Chand Malhi said that the right to propose to each other is in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and UN agreements.

The letter added that the move by the University of Lahore was not a good message for Pakistan at the international level.

Lal Chand Malhi said that moral values ​​cannot be forgiven but the effects of taking such drastic action will not be suitable.

The parliamentary secretary for human rights said the decision to expel students from the university was against basic human rights.

In the letter, Lal Chand Malhi demanded that the admission of students be reinstated immediately.

It may be recalled that before the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Political Relations Dr Shahbaz Gill had also opposed the decision to expel the students from the university.

The decision to expel the two students from the university was also condemned by various political and showbiz personalities.