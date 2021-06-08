Parents of 5 Girls, Shadab and Wife Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Birmingham

Five girls have been orphaned after their parents were killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver.

Shadab and His Wife Killed by Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver in Birmingham

Mohammed Shadab and his wife died after a blue Saab hit their motorbike in Acocks Green, Birmingham.

The car fled the scene of the crash on Saturday evening but was later found nearby by police.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and is being quizzed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Paramedics tried to save Mr Shadab and his wife, who has not been named, but they died at the scene.

Tributes were paid on social media to the couple, who lived locally and had five daughters under the age of 15.

Shania Speers wrote: “This is my sister and brother-in-law. They have left behind 5 beautiful kids.

“I pray for everyone to share this story, in the hope they can determine how this tragic event happened.”

One tribute online read: “It is with great sadness that we

announce the passing away of Brother Mohammed Shadab and his beloved wife. They were both victims of a road traffic accident on Fox Hollies Road, Acocks Green. They leave behind 5 young children.”

A car matching the description was found nearby and a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said on Saturday: “A man and woman have tragically died and our first thoughts are with their family members and friends at this traumatic time.

“It’s still unclear exactly what happened and we’re in the process of trying to trace, and speak to, anyone who was in the area at the time. We’re particularly keen to hear from anybody who has dash cam footage.

“We’ll be doing all we can to support those who have lost loved ones tonight and I’d urge people to think of them and not widely speculate. Please come to us with what information you have so we can help them by getting answers.”