American film producer Jon Peters has written his ex-wife Pamela Anderson into his will despite the pair being married for only 12 days.

Pamela Anderson’s husband of 12 days leaves her $10 million in his will

“I will always love Pamela, always in my heart,” he told Variety on Jan. 26. “As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying

it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

The Rain Man producer has been married on four separate occasions, with his fifth being his 12-day marriage to Anderson in 2020.

However, Anderson has admitted publicly that she was never legally married to Peters, adding that were “no hard feelings.” She still continues to think positively of her lifelong friend, who she has known since 1989.

Peters met Anderson when she was living in the Playboy Mansion during the 1980s. They started off as friends and would eventually tie the knot in early 2020 just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.