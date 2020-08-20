Palestine has thanked Pakistan for ‘strong response’ on Israel after Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Islamabad won’t recognise Tel Aviv until Palestinian people get their rights.

Palestine Thanks Pakistan For Refusing To Recognise Israel

A statement issued by the Palestine embassy in Islamabad also thanked the government for condemning Israeli aggression towards Palestine.

“Palestinians consider Pakistan as our second homeland and Pakistanis as our dearest brothers, who always supported Palestine on every forum of the world,” the statement added.

It is only because of the love of Pakistanis towards Palestine that Israeli and Pakistani relations have never been established, it said, thanking all segments of society for expressing solidarity with the state of Palestine.

“We are hopeful that this support will be

with us until we get an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan could never accept the state of Israel until the Palestinian people get their rights and a separate state.

In an interview with a private news channel, the PM had said: “Our stance is very clear from day one and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said Pakistan can never accept Israel until the people of Palestine get rights and state.”

Last week, Israel and the UAE had reached a historic deal that would lead to full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.