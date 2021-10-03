LAHORE: Pakistan’s legendary comedian Umer Sharif on Saturday passed away at the age of 66 in Germany after battling serious health problems.

Pakistan’s legendary comedian Umer Sharif dies in Germany

Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, has confirmed the news of Sharif’s demise. “With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany,” he tweeted.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

Umer Sharif was supposed to travel to the United States for medical treatment through an air ambulance but was moved to a hospital in Germany’s Berlin after his health deteriorated.

Germany allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and approved a 15-day visa for Umer Sharif and his wife. According to Umer Sharif’s wife, the stay came to place because Sharif had developed

fever due to weariness.

The veteran’s medical condition became a subject of national concern after he made a video appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment. The federal government assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.

He was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career as a stage performer using the name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received ten Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.