Pakistan’s First Richest Man, Seth Abid Hussain Passed Away

Renowned business tycoon, industrialist and social figure, Seth Abid Hussain died in Karachi on Friday.

The 85-year-old, who was one of Pakistan’s first richest persons, died after a short battle with an illness.

There has been a lot of speculation about him in the past. He was said to be among the 30 richest persons of the country.

According to reports, he is also said to be one of the owners of a large housing society in Lahore and also runs some charities.

He had reportedly been in a state of grief after the death of his son, Hafiz Ayaz Ahmad, who was gunned down by a security guard in a housing scheme near Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore in 2006.

Hailing from Kasur, Seth Abid left behind three sons and three daughters to mourn his death. “My aunt (Seth Abid’s wife) died a few years ago,” Mahmood added.

Seth Abid was known as the most mysterious character of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and General Zia Ul Haq’s eras.

It is said that

when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto demanded 50 millions rupees from Seth Abid for his party fund and Seth Abid refused to pay any money. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ordered to arrest his daughter Nusart Shaeen but in return Seth Abid kidnapped Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s daughter Benazir Bhutto who was studying in United Kingdom.

Later both women was set free after settlement between Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Seth Abid.

It is also said that when the US government banned Pakistan from importing nuclear reprocessing plants, it was Seth Abid who delivered the nuclear reprocessing plant from France to Pakistan by sea.

News about Seth Abid has not been heard much in the last several years. However, some time ago, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan mentioned Seth Abid in the fundraising ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi in the context of Pakistan-India cricket match in Sharjah.

He said that “Seth Abid helped Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital a lot.”

In short, there are many stories and speculations about Seth Abid, however, the fact is that Seth Abid’s personality is no less a mystery even today.