Pakistan’s 3rd Private Airline Set To Launch Flights With 3 New Airbuses

Pakistan latest airline startup Air Sial has received its first Airbus A320 today at Karachi ‘s Jinnah International Airport.

Pakistan’s 3rd Private Airline Set To Launch Flights With 3 New Airbus

The airline is scheduled to receive two additional aircraft in the days to come to complete the mandatory fleet size for the commencement of its domestic operations in the major cities of the country.

The aircraft is leased from Irish leasing giant Aercap. The Aircraft is registered in Pakistan as AP-BOA.

Air Sial’s CEO and Chairman along with management team welcomed the aircraft followed by a press conference. The airline plans to start scheduled flights from 4 cities in Pakistan. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot will be served by the airline.

The first aircraft to join Air Sial fleet is an ex Air New Zealand

Airbus A320 that is over 16 years old.

It was delivered to Air New Zealand in September 2004 while it took its first flight on July 13, 2004.

Its delivery flight took off from Phoenix Goodyear Airport (USA) via Portsmouth International Airport (USA) and Belfast International Airport Republic of Ireland and Cairo International Airport (Egypt).

The airline now plans to start operation in December 2020 after several delays and deadlines have passed.

The airline signed agreement for the acquisition of 3 Airbus A320 aircraft. On 6 August 2019 Air Sial Executive Board Chairman Fazal Jillani signed an agreement with Aercap representatives.

Fazal Jillani is CEO of Surgicon private limited and he is also a director at the Sialkot International Airport board.

According to officials, PM Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the operations of the airlines, which would commence its full-fledged operations from December 25.