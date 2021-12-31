AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline on Friday has kicked off its international flight operations.

Pakistan’s 3rd Private Airline, AirSial, Begins International Flight Operations

As per details, the first chartered flight of AirSial with 162 passengers on board took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport for Dubai.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport before the departure of the flight.

The airlines is using Airbus A-320 for its chartered flights on the Dubai route. Initially, AirSial will operate weekly two flights for Dubai from

Lahore.

The airline has been launched by Sialkot’s business community, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 9, last year.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, the premier’s special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar, adviser on commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and others, PM Imran Khan cut the ribbon to launch the airline.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.