Pakistani social media users have been posting hilarious suggestions for Prime Minister Imran Khan to marry Melinda Gates to solve the economic and debt crisis of Pakistan since her divorce from Bill Gates two days ago.

Pakistanis Want PM Imran Khan to Marry Melinda Gates to Save Economy

Pakistan has been staggering with economic crisis for several years, and social media users believe that Melinda Gates will be receiving a huge fortune in a divorce settlement with Bill Gates, hence, PM Imran Khan should marry Melinda Gates to save Pakistan’s economy.

Twitter has brimmed with hilarious memes and posts with netizens calling out PM Imran Khan to marry 4th time with Melinda Gates. Others said since both Melinda and PM Imran Khan are philanthropists they would make a great couple, together they can serve and save Pakistan.

A social media user added that Islam allows four marriages hence he can avail this last opportunity to marry Melinda Gates.

Suggestion followed in correspondence to the most recent growth projection of Pakistan’s economy, IMF has estimated Pakistan’s growth rate to

be very low at 1.5 percent. Inflation is expected to rise by 8.7 percent and the current account deficit is at 1.5 percent of the overall GDP. Unemployment is supposed to increase to 5 percent during the current fiscal year.

Despite the government’s claim of an 87 percent debt-to-GDP ratio, World Bank data shows that a staggering 94 percent of our GDP is government debt. It must be noted that this is the highest Pakistan has gone, up from 72.08 percent in 2018, when Imran Khan took over.

Pakistanis posted funny reactions to Bill and Melinda Gates’s divorce. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced on Monday that they are getting divorced. Both are co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations. They have pledged to continue their philanthropic work together despite their divorce.

In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage, the couple asserted their legal union was “irretrievably broken,” but said they had reached an agreement on how to divide their marital assets. No details of that accord were disclosed in the filing in King County Superior Court in Seattle.