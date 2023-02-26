The federal government’s announcement of the Hajj policy for 2023 is expected by the end of this month. This year, 179,210 Pakistani citizens will have the opportunity to perform Hajj, including citizens over the age of 65, as per the Saudi prescribed quota.

Pakistanis to Perform Most Expensive Hajj in Pakistan’s History Under Govt Scheme

Global economic conditions and the Pakistani rupee depreciation have made it challenging to offer affordable Hajj packages. Therefore, it is expected that the expenses of the Government Hajj Scheme may exceed Rs. 1 million.

Ministry of Religious Affairs will not receive any Hajj subsidy this year. All Hajj applicants must have a bank account, a valid passport, 3 pictures, a C-19 test result, and their own and their heirs’ ID cards.

Saudi Arabia also, earlier, announced the expansion of its Nusuk program to simplify the registration process for Hajj pilgrims on a global scale.

The unified portal streamlines the visa application, payment process, and bookings for flights, accommodation, and transportation for those intending to perform Hajj.

The program’s expansion provides increased convenience for pilgrims from Europe, the United States (US), Australia, and an additional 58 countries.