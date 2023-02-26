Pakistanis to Perform Most Expensive Hajj in Pakistan’s History Under Govt Scheme

Posted on by

The federal government’s announcement of the Hajj policy for 2023 is expected by the end of this month. This year, 179,210 Pakistani citizens will have the opportunity to perform Hajj, including citizens over the age of 65, as per the Saudi prescribed quota.

Pakistanis to Perform Most Expensive Hajj in Pakistan’s History Under Govt Scheme
Pakistanis to Perform Most Expensive Hajj in Pakistan’s History Under Govt Scheme

Global economic conditions and the Pakistani rupee depreciation have made it challenging to offer affordable Hajj packages. Therefore, it is expected that the expenses of the Government Hajj Scheme may exceed Rs. 1 million.

According to the reports, the

Ministry of Religious Affairs will not receive any Hajj subsidy this year. All Hajj applicants must have a bank account, a valid passport, 3 pictures, a C-19 test result, and their own and their heirs’ ID cards.

Saudi Arabia also, earlier, announced the expansion of its Nusuk program to simplify the registration process for Hajj pilgrims on a global scale.

The unified portal streamlines the visa application, payment process, and bookings for flights, accommodation, and transportation for those intending to perform Hajj.

The program’s expansion provides increased convenience for pilgrims from Europe, the United States (US), Australia, and an additional 58 countries.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. 15 Emirati Women Listed in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen
    Posted on by
  2. Traffic Warden Suspended for Brutalizing British-Pakistani
    Posted on by
  3. You’ll No Longer Be Required to Show a Passport at Dubai Airports
    Posted on by
  4. Pakistanis to Perform Most Expensive Hajj in Pakistan’s History Under Govt Scheme
    Posted on by
  5. Pakistani Girl Gets Her Father’s Killer Arrested in Dubai After 14 Years
    Posted on by