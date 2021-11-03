After the Afghan side’s dismal performance, Pakistani social users think Afghanistan threw away the game deliberately to India and the match was fixed.

Pakistanis think India-Afghanistan match was ‘fixed’

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant and Hardik Pandya rained boundaries to a hapless Afghan side as India made the highest total in the T20 World Cup scoring over 210 runs.

Pakistani Twitter users suspected foul play and accused Afghan cricketers of intentionally losing the match. The Afghan team was sloppy in the field, dropped catches and gave away no-balls, which were noticed by Pakistani cricket fans.

A user named Abdullah tweeted a

video clip of a misfield by an Afghanistan fielder, accusing him of letting the ball go to the fence for a boundary on purpose. Another said Afghanistan cricketers were looking to lose to retain their IPL contracts. Muhammad Haseeb pointed out how Afghanistan bowlers were way off their line and length compared to their previous matches.

Pakistani Twitter has taken a liking to Squid Game and their use for India vs Afghanistan contest was no exception. Some wanted ICC to investigate the performance of Afghanistan cricketers. Many fans are saying that the ongoing match between Afghanistan and India is fixed.