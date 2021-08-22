Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony at the five-star Lanesborough Hotel in London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif arrived at the venue in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV protected by guards.

Pakistanis Protest on Junaid Safdar’s Luxury Wedding With ‘Looted Money’

Inside the hotel, it proceeded smoothly. Outside, however, a few dozen activists from the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) attempted to disrupt the event by chanting slogans and holding placards.

Scenes of heated exchanges between PTI and PML-N workers have made it to social media after videos went viral. One of the videos shows a PML-N worker first pleading with a PTI woman to leave the spot and then losing his temper. Other PML-N workers restrained him. Slogans of “wazir-e-azam Nawaz Sharif”

could be heard in the background. The PTI worker was finally forced to leave by other people present at the scene, many of them carried Nawaz Sharif’s pictures.

Another video shows a larger anti-PMLN crowd gathered at the gate. They carried placards that asked whether money from Pakistan’s national exchequer had been used to cover wedding expenses.

A third video captures PTI men retreating from the hotel as they are being shown the door by suited guards. They are chased by PMLN workers chanting “wazir-e-azam Nawaz Sharif.”

It appeared that PML-N workers outnumbered their PTI rivals. One of the PTI activists voiced his alarm at the poor show of his fellows.

Both parents of Junaid Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar Awan were unable to attend the wedding as they are not in the UK.