Pakistanis Paid Rs 8.1 Billion to PTV in Their Electricity Bills for Year 2020-21

Pakistan Television (PTV) collected Rs. 8.109 billion on the account of ‘PTV Fee’ from the citizens through their electricity bills in the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

According to the data released by the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting (MoIB), the state broadcaster billed a total of Rs. 9.081 billion to electricity consumers under PTV Fee during last fiscal year.

Out of the total billed amount, power distribution companies collected Rs. 8.109 billion from their consumers on the behalf of PTV. Whereas, the total amount that the distribution companies have not yet recovered stands at Rs. 971.901 million.

The state-run PTV collects Rs. 100 under ‘TV license fee’ from every electricity consumer. Initially, PTV was collecting Rs. 35 from everyone through their electricity bills. However, in January 2020, it decided to raise the license fee to Rs. 100.

While National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) expressed serious concerns

over PTV’s decision to hike the license fee, the state broadcaster justified its decision by arguing that it had no other option to overcome its annual financial losses that run into billions of rupees.

Back then, PTV also stated that countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Turkey also charge their citizens a monthly TV license fee to help their state broadcasters— BBC, France TV, DW, and TRT respectively— to manage their expenses.

Besides, the MoIB data shows that PTV generated total revenue of Rs. 1.3 billion through a number of internal and external resources while it earned a profit of Rs. 1.2 billion during FY 2020-21.

On the other hand, the total amount of loans and liabilities against PTV in FY 2020-21 stood at a whopping Rs. 19.41 billion.

Of the total amount, PTV owes Rs. 0.059 billion to the government and Rs. 0.651 billion to different banks. Moreover, the current payable liabilities of PTV stand at Rs. 4.897 billion while its payable pension liabilities stand at Rs. 13.825 billion.