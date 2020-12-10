Wife Pakistani cricketer legend Wasim Akram, Australian national Shaniera Akram, said that she is tired of people justifying their wrongdoings by saying “but this is Pakistan”.

Pakistanis Justify Wrongdoings by Saying ‘Dude This is Pakistan’

“… stop acting as though we don’t matter and start to take some responsibility. We can’t just sit around waiting for someone to come fix everything all the time. We owe it to ourselves & our country to try harder!” reads the tweet.

to social media to share her disappointment over the fact that the Pakistani public was not acting on govt advice of keeping distance anymore since the govt of Pakistan lift the restriction this week.

The social activist said that seeing footage of traffic, congested streets and people in markets without a mask on made her want to cry.

In another tweet, she urged everyone to stay at home for Eid and explained why it is the best thing to do right now. Although my husband is fit he is also a diabetic. We will be celebrating Eid alone this year. How about you?

“Anyone with a weak physical strength or energy health cannot risk celebrating Eid with others, if such people go out and meet people, they are the ones likely to fall prey of current crisis. Be smart everyone, stay inside!” she wrote.