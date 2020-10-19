Ersa Bilgic, 27, who played role of Halime Sultan, in Turkish Drama, has made everyone more hooked to their screens than ever. Ertugrul’s wife is one of the main characters of the series and is an absolutely gorgeous actress.

Pakistanis Disapprove Glamours Life of Ersa Bilgic, 27, in Real Life

Esra Bilgiç was born 14 October 1992, Ankara, Turkey. She studied the subject of “International Relations” at Bilkent International University, Istanbul,[2] and is currently studying law at İstanbul Şehir University.

Ersa started dating to a Turkish footballer Gökhan Töre in 2014. After dating each other for 3 years couple tied the knot in 2017 and divorced on 17 June 2019.

She became popular in Pakistan after her drama Ertuğrul Ghazi was aired in Pakistan on instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She played the role of wife Halime Hatun of great Muslim hero Ertuğrul Ghazi.

Ersa played represented the role of Muslim lady, showing the best culture

of Islam. But unfortunately, many Pakistanis are surprised after they reach their crush on insatagram and checked her real life and found she is very opposite to Islamic culture.

Pakistanis are upset after seeing her photos and have flooded the comments section of her Instagram posts. Many thinks that she should be more appropriate as she represent Islamic history.

Turkey is a secular state and she just played the historical characters. Esra is just an actor who played an Islamic character is that serial. People should realize to act mature.

Halime Hatun was the wife of Ertuğrul Bey. She was the daughter of a Turkmen Bey. The burial place of Halime Hatun is located in the garden of the Ertuğrul Gazi’s grave in Söğüt, present-day Turkey.

A türbe (tomb) was built for a Halime Hatun in Gevaş in 1358. The Halime is said to have been the daughter of a Seljuk ruler, Melik Izeddin, and perhaps a member of the Karakoyunlu dynasty.