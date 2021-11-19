Internationally renowned expert of Tibb-e-Nabawi, Iraqi Dr Sheikh Mala Ali Kurdistani Sunday reached Lahore on a month-long visit to treat and guide patients.

Pakistanis Contacts Dr. Mala Ali For Treatment of Disabled and Blinds

Dr Kurdistani visited Pakistan at the invitation of the International Affairs for Peace and Harmony President Amail Gulzar Butt.

Dr Kurdistani, a well-known Iraqi physician of “Tibb e Nabawi” in the Islamic world was taken to his residence under tight security here in Lahore. He will give awareness lectures on the importance and usefulness of “Tibb-e-Nabawi” at various events and seminars.

Dr Sheikh Mala Ali Kurdistani has expressed his good wishes for Pakistanis. Patients and their relatives have also reached Lahore from across the country to get his lectures and treatment under the Tibb-e-Nabawi.

A video was posted from the media cell of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, in which he be seen meeting alleged healer

Mala Ali Kurdistani, who is termed as a faith healer in the caption of the post.

However, the credibility of the alleged healer is being seriously questioned. There are many articles on internet, in which several complaints about Kurdistani beating up customers “to heal them” were received in Istanbul. In February 2020, he was arrested in Saudi Arabia and was released later.

Kalak last year left Iraqi Kurdistan, where he was being sought, and continued his “practices” in Saudi Arabia. He was arrested in February of last year in Medina, before resurfacing in Istanbul’s Başakşehir.

Kalak has garnered controversy through videos that purportedly show him healing the sick, possessed and people with disabilities using Quranic verses.

Hundreds of people visited Kalak’s office in Istanbul after he advertised his “healing practices” on social media. One of his customers, a parent to a child with autism, recorded his beatings and showed them to the police.