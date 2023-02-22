The brutal murder of Marri family has triggered social media users as they have demanded justice for them.

Pakistanis Condemn Brutal Killing of Marri Family in Barkhan

It all started after three bodies – a mother and her two sons – were discovered from a well in Barkhan district, triggering a strong protest by the local Marri tribesmen.

The deceased were family members of local tribesmen, Khan Muhammad Marri. The victims were identified as Giran Naz, wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, in his 20s, and Abdul Qadir, in his teens.

The Family’s head Khan Muhammad Marri accused the provincial Communication and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of murdering his family members. He also said that the victims were tortured before they were killed.

Since then many social media users have been protesting against the brutal act; let’s have a look at the tweets:

If voice for justice is ignored this time, ultimately, it would more empower the criminals. And, sadly, such brutal incidents would continuously grow in society. Please don’t forget raising voice against the culprit sadar!

Pakistan’s history is full of stories like this where innocent ppl are victimized of oppression of #SardarAbdurRehman Just because they know no one can punish them for their crimes

Muhammad Khan Marri, a resident of Barkhan, alleged

that his wife and sons were held as hostages by Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, provincial minister in Balochistan, for failing to testify in his favor in a court matter.

Almost a month ago, a video went viral on social media in which a lady, holding Quran, alleging that she was held as captive at the house of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and that her daughter was assaulted by the Sardar.

As per the Balochistan Assembly’s website, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was elected from PB-8 Barkhan, and is currently serving as Minister ( Communication and Building Department).

As soon as the news of the dumped bodies went viral, social media users the other day started posting pictures of more children, who were allegedly being held as captives or slaves by Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

Later, it dawned upon social media users that it was none other than the son of Abdul Rehman Khetran himself who leaked those pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, talking to media, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran denied keeping a private jail or holding these figures as hostages, and termed the incident as “propaganda created to tarnish his political repute”. He claimed that his son was behind the “conspiracy” against him and was also responsible for the video of the deceased woman.

The minister said that he would pursue legal action against his opponents on the issue.