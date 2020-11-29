A unique scenario came forth in Pakistan where a 22 years old young man was duped into marring a years old woman of his grandmother’s age in Vehari City of Punjab, Pakistan.

Pakistani Young Man Duped into Marrying A 60 Years Old Woman

The parents of the groom told that they get engaged their son to a young girl for marriage and the wedding ceremony was decided to take take place after few months.

“We often visited the family after engagement and met our future daughter-in-law ,” tells the parents of groom.

Now after groom arrive along with Baraat on wedding day, bride’s family kept her face covered and did Ruksti in while covering her face in Ghoonghat and descried it as their family tradition.

Every thing was well planned by bride and her family, groom took his bride and arrived home,

at night time when groom lift the dupatta to see his bride, he was shocked to see an elderly woman under it.

This is not the first time grooms are duped, earlier in another incident a unique scenario came forth in Jhelum, a man from Jhelum married on 12 March 2020 to his bride Rani Anjum of Rawalpindi.

Sajjaad left in tears after finding his bride is not woman but a shemale.

About 3 years ago a similar case was emerged in Multan, where a resident Muhammad Shafi filed a case against his own wife, Rani Anjum alleging she was not a woman but a shemale.

The case which was filed in the Lahore High Court has now made it to the Supreme Court. Shafi’s wife however, is adamant on a medical test. The case which was filed in the Lahore High Court has now made it to the Supreme Court.