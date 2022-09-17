Pakistani Women Fight in Led to Partners’ Firing Gun Two Jailed for 20 Years in Bradford

TWO men have been jailed for over 20 years for their part in a shooting.

Angry at footage showing his partner and the victim’s wife having a fight in a Morrisons car park, Bradford, Aadil Mahboob, of Chellow Dene View, obtained a pistol with mean intentions.

Last September 25, he and accomplice Qaasim Deen, of Fagley Terrace, headed to the victim’s address, on Blythe Avenue, and fired a shot in the door of his reversing car.

The pair were both found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Bradford Crown Court today.