A Pakistani Bride who married a British Pakistan Man about 9 years ago in Pakistan, later she was sponsored in UK where she lived with her husabnd and in laws in Oldham, Lancashire.

Pakistani Woman Forced To Kneel and Kiss Her Mother-in-Law’s Feet To Live in UK

The traditional Pakistani wife who was brought from Pakistan By British-Pakistani parents to do house chores.

Woman who is in her late 30s and has two children from marriage, despite her efforts to make her mother-in-law happy her mother in law get evil thrill from making her daughter-in-law miserable.

On during an argument between her and her mother in law, her husband under the dominance of his mother beaten his wife.

The woman complaint to police about the behavior of her husband in laws towards her.

Two months later after filed a complaint, she was then taken to Pakistan in late by her husband on a ‘family visit’ but she was kept in Pakistan for 3 years as a punishment.

Finally after three years she was allowed to travel back to UK after her

brought her to knees of his mother and forced her to kiss her feet and ask for forgiveness.

She was asked by husband, If you want to live in UK, you have to Kiss my mother’s feet and ask for forgiveness.”

Husband of victim woman who under influence of his mother, did what his mum asked him to do. The Selfish mother in law was controlling, self centered, and manipulative.

Later victim woman with the help of one of her relative filed a case against her mother in law.

The judge concluded, the both children will live with their mother in England separate from Grand Mother. Father of children can see them but he cannot abuse his wife anymore. Further judge ordered other family member of woman’s in laws to stay away from the children.

This is the story of every house back in Mirpur Pakistan, who have married their daughter to British grooms thinking marrying daughters to such lads will change their fate and lift them economically.

Greed is cruse, Pakistani parents marry their girls mostly in a greed in a hope one day their who family will migrate to UK.