In a bizarre development, an unidentified woman on Tuesday blocked the road leading to the office of the Ministry of Interior in Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

Pakistani Woman Blocks Road to the Interior Ministry Over Visa of Her Nigerian Husband

The woman refused to clear the way and insisted on meeting with the Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

A lady police constable was called in to handle the situation. However, the woman refused to budge and started protesting on the road.

According to the police, she was stopped from going into the building after she declined to follow the security protocol.

She insisted on entering the road meant for the Ministry's staff without going through the security checkpoint. Upon being denied entry, she blocked the road and started protesting.

The Interior Ministry’s office is situated in the Red Zone, an extremely guarded area with heavy security.

A video of the incident, available with ProPakistani, revealed that the lady refused to cooperate with the officials and threatened to continue her protest on the road until her demand was met.

The woman maintained she wanted an extension in the visa of her Nigerian husband. However, the security staff wasted her entire day on Monday in the name of security protocols.