Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman — who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet— was awarded India’s third-highest gallantry medal on Monday, local media reported.

Pakistani Twitterati trolls India for awarding gallantry medal to Abhinandan

According to details, the IAF pilot received the Vir Chakra from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for “showing conspicuous courage” while shooting down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft on February 27, 2019.’

The Indian claim was earlier rubbished by the Pakistan military, independent observers as well as the international media. The US defence officials, who were invited by Pakistan, confirmed that none of the F-16 jets in the PAF fleet is missing, the prestigious Foreign Policy magazine reported in an exclusive report the same year.

As the Indian govt ‘honoured’ Abhinandan over fake gallantry, Pakistani Twitterati began sharing videos of Abhinandan’s capture and reminding India

of what actually had happened. Here are how the Pakistani social media users reacted.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman tweeted, “Is this for real? Award for drinking tea in Pakistani custody? #paralleluniverse”.

“Fantastic,” wrote Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Arslan Khalid. “Actually, I feel for Abhinandan. Just because of [Narendra Modi] and Indian media denial of the defeat and embarrassment they had [back] then, poor Abhinandan is reminded of the episode every second month.”

Quoting a tweet from Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Australian journalist Dennis took a dig at Abhinandan for getting an award for “shooting down pine trees”.

One of the users shared the screenshot of an Indian publication of Pakistan’s F-16 count by the US rebuffing the Indian claim and wondered what Abhinandan was being awarded for.

Another shared the video of an Indian aviation expert busting Indian claims on a live TV show. “India has been making a mockery of the profession of arms,” he said.