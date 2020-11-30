Saba Qamar is one of the highest-paid actresses of the entertainment industry. She has proved herself by working in many dramas and films in Pakistan.

Pakistani Top-Paid Actresses Tells “She Is KANJER, Makes People Happy!”

Recently, she went live and had fun chitchat session with her fans and followers on Instagram.

During her live session she talked with fellow actor Imran Abbas and open up about how she deals with her haters and trolls. She said, “We don’t appreciate people on their good work. Its such a small industry still there are so many problems and jealousy among people.”

We never appreciate or give powers to people who do good work rather we mock them, Saba said, fellow actor Imran Abbas also said when was talk about religion we are mocked “Look who is talking”.

Upon this Saba Qamar said, “People call us ‘kanjar’! what is the definition of Kanjer ? ‘kanjar’ is making you happy, that’s a job, then you should be thankful to us.”

She further told, she don’t take such comments of people seriously, “I don’t take

these things on the heart. I don’t damn care about these people. I don’t waste my energy on people who are illiterate and nonsense.” In the end, she said, “Just stay positive man, have fun.”

Her live session with Imran Abbas is available on youtube.

In Pakistan, two distinct communities go by the name Kanjar. Over the centuries they became associated with the “immoral” profession and a peripatetic community of craftsmen and entertainers, best known for the terracotta toys they manufacture and peddle.

Both groups of Kanjar live in Punjab. The term ‘Kanjar’ is more generally used to refer a person of low moral character than as a reference to the tribe.

36 years old Saba Qamar Zaman, is a Pakistani actress and television presenter. Her original name was Sabahat Qamar Zaman but later on she changed it to Saba Qamar Zaman.

Her father passed away when she was three years old, her mother along with her six children moved to Gujaranwaala where Saba spent most of her time under the upbringing of her grandmother.

3. PTV serial ‘Mein Aurat Hoon’ was her first serial and was extremely successful