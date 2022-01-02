The aviation industry in Pakistan once again came under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as a tipsy pilot and co pilot were apprehended in Turkey.

Pakistani Tipsy Pilot and Co-Pilot Arrested After Refused to Pay $1,000 At A Club in Turkey

According to a news report published in Baaghi TV (Dec 27, 2021, 7:04 Pm SereneAir Pilots Get Drunk in Istanbul, Passports Confiscated) the two pilots, Captain Syed Muhammad Qasim and First Officer (FO) Sahar got into trouble after getting drunk in Istanbul, Turkey.

FO: In aviation, the first officer (FO) is the second pilot of an aircraft. The first officer is second-in-command of the aircraft to the captain.

Both Captain Qasim and FO Sahar went to Istanbul for their simulator training to Istanbul. After the simulator session, the two got into a taxi to go out for dinner. On their way to a restaurant for dinner,

the taxi driver offered them to party at night club, to which both, Qasim and Sahar agreed.

Expensive bottles of drinks and wine were served, however, once the party ended, but both refused to pay a bill of USD $1,000.

The two drunk pilots were later presented in front of the Turkish law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and their passports were confiscated on the spot.

Furthermore, First Officer Sahar was denied leaving Turkey after which the Pakistani consulate in Istanbul had to intervene.

It is not the first time, in past a Drunk PIA pilot arrested at Leeds Co-pilot, Captain was taken into custody by British police at the Leeds Bradford International Airport on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol as he headed to fly a plane back to Islamabad.

In England, legal alcohol limit is 20 milligrams in 100ml of blood – a quarter of that for car drivers. The pilot faces two years of imprisonment, if convicted.