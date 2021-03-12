Pakistani TikToker Commits Suicide after Rejection of Marriage Proposal

A local TikTok star allegedly committed suicide in Peshawar’s Tehkal area on Wednesday after his marriage proposal was turned down.

Shahzad Ahmad, 20, had 0.3 million followers on the popular video-sharing application. He had also made attempts to end his life in the recent past but was saved.

Local police said that they had received a complaint from Shahzad’s brother Sajjad in which he stated that on Saturday he was looking for his brother but he was not in his room.

Sajjad said when he went into another room, he found Shahzad hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“He was in love with a girl but her father turned down his marriage proposal repeatedly after which Shahzad was really depressed and he committed suicide,” the brother stated in the complaint. Police have started investigation into the case.

Amir, a friend of Shahzad, told The Express Tribune that Shahzad was a TikTok star and he had a large number of followers.

“Two years ago he was approached by a girl who claimed to be his fan. Subsequently, a

friendship was developed but the girl is only 16-year-old and studying in school,” he added.

Amir also said that Shahzad had proposed to the girl but it was immediately turned down due to the age of the girl. “The girl told him that they will not be talking or meeting again on which Shahzad ate 50 sleeping pills in order to end his life but he was rushed to the hospital and saved,” he said, adding that after the incident his relationship with the girl re-established for a while.

Amir said that Shahzad again proposed to the fangirl but she again turned it down and asked him not to meet her again upon which he hanged himself.

The friend went on to say that the girl’s family also objected that Shahzad spends all his time on TikTok on which he deleted his account with 0.3 million followers. “Even then they refused his proposal,” he added.

“My point is when he was meeting the girl and giving her expensive gifts the parents had no objection so he naturally developed feelings for her,” Amir said, adding that Shahzad was his partner in an online store and was making good money.