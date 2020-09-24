The wife of a popular Pakistani TikTok artist, Adil Rajput, faked her husband’s death to get more followers.

Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput Fakes His Death with Wife’s Help, To Gain Followers

His wife, who is a resident of Rahim Yar Khan’s Rashidabad area, uploaded a video from Adil’s account where she was seen weeping and sharing the shocking news of her husband’s death with his followers in a car accident.

“Adil is no longer with us,” she said in between tears. She said she got a call and was told Adil had passed away in a road accident.

A large number of fans gathered outside their house to condole the death after watching the video that went viral on social media in a few minutes. Announcements were also made in nearby mosques.

But things changed when another famous Tiktoker Nadeem Naniwala posted a video that the news about Adil Rajput

by her wife was fake and alleged publicity stunt. While Adil Rajput is well and alive.

When followers found Adil alive, the citizens lost their temper and demanded higher authorities to take legal action against Adil and his wife for exploiting human emotions.

Seeing the intense public outrage, Adil’s wife made another video, informing the followers that her husband has arrived home safe and sound.

Adil is counted among country’s known TikTokers with over 2.6M followers on his official account.

According to the details, the locals and his fans demanded the authorities to punish the couple for spreading fake news.

A video message was again posted by Adil Rajput’s wife in his TikTok clarifying that Adil met an accident, and his friends informed at his house that he died. It was actually a mere misunderstanding, as he was unconscious on the accident’s spot but later on revived in the hospital, she said.

Moreover, Adil has not stated anything yet to clarify the controversy.