A Pakistani taxi driver has learnt 10 languages while working in Dubai. Hussain Syed, 33, is a resident of Peshawar and has mastered 10 different languages from Google translator and other applications.

Pakistani Taxi Driver Who Mastered 10 Languages With Google Translator

Syed got featured in a Pakistani morning show program, Syed wanted to be a doctor but could not pursue his dreams. He came to Dubai 14 years ago and started driving a taxi.

While driving the taxi and meeting with different people, he got an inspiration to learn different languages.

He has so far

learned 10 languages, including Russian, Malayalam, and English. He now is looking forward to learning Spanish, French, and Italian.

He said he is fluent in Chinese, Arabic, Persian, and Tughlaq languages. Even on his visits to Pakistan, his main focus is to learn more languages.

He said he travelled to Dubai at the age of 16 and worked as a watchman for five years.

In his job, he interacted with various people and learned phrases and words from different languages which later developed into his passion for learning and speaking different languages.

Syed said today he can speak different languages without any hindrance.