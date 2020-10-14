Renowned car and motorcycle stuntman Sultan Mohammad Golden, 60, booked for marrying 12-year-old minor in KPK, Pakisttan.

Pakistani Stuntman Sultan Golden, 60, Booked for Allegedly Marrying Minor Girl

Sultan Muhammad Golden, has married a minor, reportedly of 12-years-old girl, name Samreen Sahar in KP. Golden is in a legal battle after a case was registered against him and the father of the girl.

However, it was later revealed that she was underage. The nikah of Sultan Golden with the girl had taken place in July this year, but a civil society organisation brought the issue into the notice of the administration, alleging that she was a minor.

The school record states the girl is around 12 years while her father claims she is 18 years old. Golden, now

a 60 –year-old man, rose to fame after setting a world record of jumping over 22 cars in 1987.

Sultan Mohammad Golden on other side claimed that his wife was 19-year-old and not 12 as was being asserted.

He accused the district administration of not paying him Rs8.5 million dues for performing at the Shandur festival in 2019.

He claimed that when he pressed the district administration to pay him his dues it created this issue in order to put pressure on him.

The local media reported that the father of the girl had hid her school documents and vaccination cards, and obtained a fake birth certificate from the Sheshi Koh Village council, recording her age as above 18 years. The father then obtained her Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) from NADRA on the basis of that birth certificate.