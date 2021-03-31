Pakistani national Ayaz Younas was on his way to start a new job driving concrete trucks on Wednesday when his rented Toyota Camry was engulfed in water in Glenorie on Sydney’s northern outskirts.

Pakistani Student Ayaz Younas Died after Trapped in Floodwaters in Sydney

A dashcam could unlock the mystery of how an engineering student died while trying to flee his car after becoming trapped in floodwaters.

Mr Younas had grabbed a dashcam from a flatmate just moments before leaving his home in Whalan at 6am and setting off on his ill-fated journey, with the camera potentially holding vital clues into his baffling death on Cattai Ridge Road, The Australian reported.

The road was supposed to be closed but padlocked flood gates were already submerged and Mr Younas may not have noticed the water because it was still dark at the time.

Mr Younas frantically called triple-zero at 6:25am and remained on the line with the operator until 7am when contact was lost – leaving investigators baffled as to how the student was unable to leave the car.

A search and rescue operation was undertaken and a helicopter was dispatched to the area but police initially could not find any sign of the 25-year-old.

His body was not found until six hours later – under six metres of water – with friends demanding to know why it took so long for police to locate Mr Younas’ car.

A friend of Mr Younas’ said he was not one to take risks and revealed how he was a strong swimmer as his father was a trained naval diver in the Pakistan Navy, before his retirement.

‘And his work just being around the corner

from there, where he was trying to get to, the excitement of the first-day job. I don’t know, there’s so many things that we can’t just assume.’

Burhan Mirza, who went to Charles Sturt University with Mr Younas, told the young student was ‘excited’ to start a new life Down Under.

‘He always told me he move to Australia for a better life with dreams of becoming a permanent resident with a good job and a healthy life,’ Mr Mirza said.

‘But nobody knew it would end like this. Ayaz was very kind, always ready to help. He was fond of making friends and (was) great guy.’

Mr Mirza said his friend, who came to Australia two years ago from Karachi, worked at Domino’s Pizza while juggling several other jobs to fund his study of software engineering.

The Pakistani Community of Australia said it had spoken to Mr Younas’ father.

Community leader Farhat Jaffri said Mr Younas’ heartbroken family requested that his body be sent back to Karachi in southern Pakistan.

Mr Younas, who has two elder brothers and one younger sister, was from Malir Cantt in Karachi and studied software engineering.

Shazbaz Muhammad said Mr Younas was a ‘dear friend’.

‘Please pray for the departed soul,’ Mr Muhammad said.

Det Insp Laird said Mr Younas had strong roots in western Sydney, and that his friends in Australia were devastated by the news.

‘From the police force, all emergency services, here is the very reason why you should not make any attempt to drive through swollen rivers,’ he said.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott offered his condolences, saying it would send ripples through the northwest Sydney community.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also made statements in federal parliament about the tragedy.