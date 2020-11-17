Britihs national woman form High Wycombe lost her life saving after her own sister conned her out of money.

Pakistani Sister Conned Her British Sister Out of £200K Property in Pakistan

Rashida Mazher a resident of High Wycombe told that she wanted to build a house in Pakistan.

Rashida Mazher asked her sister who lives in Pakistan, to help her building a house, for this purpose Rashida send about £200K at different times to her sister in Pakistan.

Victim’s sister buy two plots and after completing construction work, purchased two cars and furnished the house with the money her British national sister sent her.

Rashida Mazher who

visited Pakistan on August this year and reached her native home town in Gujranwala, Punjab, Pakistan, was shocked when her own sister refused entry to the house.

Rashida Mazher approached police but her sister has threaten her, now Mazher Dar husband of Rashida is staying in Pakistan to purse the case.

This is not the first case, many British Pakistanis have made hundreds of complaints to an investigations unit in Pakistan about problems such as land-grabbing and police corruption.

Many overseas Pakistanis regularly travel to Pakistan on shopping trips, while they also build and buy homes there and set up and invest in businesses.

Govt. needs to provide protection to overseas Pakistani and their assets.