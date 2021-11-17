Pakistani Policemen Involved in Abusing, Blackmailing Teenage Girls, in Rawalpindi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested four suspects, including two personnel of the Punjab Police, allegedly involved in harassing two teenage girls and filming their videos in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the FIA cybercrime wing took action on the complaint of the victims. The law enforcement agency raided various places in the city and apprehended the suspects.

The victims aged 16 to 17 told FIA that Subhan Khalid alias Faisal contacted them on social media and asked for a meeting at a private place where his friend Adnan was also present.

The girl narrated that the accused picked them up in a car and took them to his friend Adnan’s house. She alleged that the

suspect’s other accomplices also joined them at the house where they subjected them to assault.

She said that the suspects including police officials planned a fake raid to assault the victims and also filmed them. According to the victims, the accused started sending objectionable videos to her and demanded Rs500,000 in exchange for not leaking them online.

The victims in the complaint said that the two suspects wearing Punjab Police uniform also demanded Rs50000 for deleting their objectionable videos. An FIA official informed that the victims lodged a complaint with the FIA as accused continued harassing them through the videos.

Subsequently, the FIA launched an inquiry into the matter and busted the group after conducting several raids. The accused are identified as Mohammad Subhan Khalid, Rizwan Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed and Zeeshan.