Hearts, and flowers are part and parcel of Valentine’s Day, which has been celebrated with displays of romance and affection for centuries in some Western nations.

Pakistani Police to Marry Couples Celebrating Valentine’s Day

But in Pakistan religious edicts and concerns about the spread of Western commercial culture have quashed the annual February 14 festival of lovers.

From bans to mass arrests and even threats of forced marriage, here’s where it’s been discouraged, or downright dangerous, to embrace the day.

Despite police interference and surveillance, romantic rebels find ways to acquire flowers and give their lovers sentimental gifts for the holiday, though most do so under wraps.

“People are still going to go out and do their thing and have fun — maybe just in different ways,” one scofflaw who planned to make his wife a romantic breakfast on February 14.

This Valentine day a video has surfaced on social media

of a Pakistani police officer making an announcement regarding the prohibition on celebrating Valentine’s Day in Pakistan in 2022.

The policeman announces to everyone saying:

“It is hereby said that tomorrow (February 14), on Valentine’s Day, if any (dating) couple is found in bazaars, parks and markets, then they will be forcefully married.

“This announcement is brought to you by the government of Pakistan.”

While the warning broke several hearts and dampened the spirit of Valentine in the country, the Pakistan government’s ban on Valentine’s Day surely left many netizens stunned. Similarly, a medical college in Islamabad also issued a list of guidelines for their students to follow on Valentine’s Day. While girls were asked to wear hijab, boys too were instructed to wear white prayer caps.

Pakistan isn’t the only country with bans on Valentine’s Day celebrations, but countries like Malaysia, Iran and others have also issued a few restrictive laws for the special day.