A passenger on-board an airplane of British Airways exchange hot words with the staff during the flight, citing sources.

Pakistani Passenger Gets into Brawl With British Airways Staffer During Flight

An enraged passenger named Faisal broke into a verbal fight with the flight staff of British Airways, confirmed the airlines.

After landing at Islamabad airport, personnel of the Airport Security Force (ASF) rushed to the flight to take the passenger into custody. Upon apology to the airlines’ staffer, he was later, allowed to leave, said sources.

Earlier, two passengers on-board an airplane of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) headed from Lahore to London got into a fight with staff of the airline.

The fight that erupted on the issue of bulkhead seats turned into a brawl, between the two passengers and the staff of PIA in flight no PK-757

en route to London.

In a video, the passengers and the cabin crew can clearly be seen fighting during the flight.

Few years back police in the UK have arrested a British man of Pakistani origin for allegedly verbally abusing and misbehaving with a PIA female steward during a flight.

A group of five men of Pakistani origin were travelling together yesterday on flight PK-791 from Islamabad to Birmingham.

During the flight, the cabin crew found 2-3 men from the group allegedly smoking in the lavatory, a serious violation of flight rules, newspaper reported.

Pakistan International Airlines sources claimed that when a flight steward confronted the men over their action, they began misbehaving with her. One man in particular hurled verbal abuse at the flight attendant, they alleged.

The air steward complained about the incident to the pilot, who upon landing in Birmingham alerted the police.