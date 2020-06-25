Pakistani Origin Met Officer Nusrit Mehtab Files £500K Lawsuit Against Scotland Yard “To Keep Quiet”

Scotland Yard’s former top female Asian officer is suing the force in a £500,000 racism claim, saying she was told to keep quiet about a swastika at her police station.

Superintendent Nusrit Mehtab was once a poster girl for the force, and even starred in an ITV show named ‘Mehtab of the Met’ that followed her work to improve community relations in London’s East End.

She rose through the ranks to become the most senior female ethnic minority officer in the Metropolitan Police, working in everything from undercover operations to counter-terrorism. But she quit the force in January, complaining of a ‘toxic workplace’ with institutional racism.

She said behind the scenes, Scotland Yard only paid ‘lip service’ to diversity and officers secretly hushed up a ‘racism graffiti campaign’, telling her to keep quiet after a swastika was scrawled in biro on the walls of her police station in Edmonton, north London, last February.

Now, in an explosive claim, she has described how senior white female officers ‘huddled together like Mean Girls’, likening the cold shoulders they turned to black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) officers to the hit film starring Lindsay Lohan.

They put their minds to it and set a trap… they left a vibrato-r in my locker and congregated to watch me open my locker, thrilled with their ingenuity and sniggering. That was the openly misogynistic culture in the police then.’

Miss

Mehtab, who is of Pakistani origin, believes she was forced to patrol alone because of her race while white male colleagues refused to talk to or sit next to her, which she likened to being ignored by children.

As practising Muslim, she refused to wear a uniformed skirt for religious reasons and was forced to wear trousers made for a male officer. Things came to a head in February last year, when she reported a swastika in an area of Edmonton police station accessible only to staff.

According to papers lodged at an employment tribunal, Scotland Yard bosses told her to ‘keep quiet’ about the discovery and blamed builders.

Miss Mehtab is now bringing a claim against the Metropolitan Police at the Central London Employment Tribunal claiming constructive dismissal, race and religious discrimination, harassment and victimisation.

She is seeking around £500,000 for lost earnings, pension and injury to feelings.

According to legal papers, her promotions were held up due to racism. When she was made an inspector, she said she overheard a colleague say: ‘You’ll never believe it. The Doris has passed. How the hell did that happen? How did you let it happen?’