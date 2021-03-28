The US President, Joe Biden, has announced his intent to nominate Pakistani-origin tech critic, Lina Khan, as the Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

Pakistani-Origin Lina Khan to Regulate Facebook, Google and Other Tech Giants

In case the Biden administration appoints Lina Khan as FTC’s Commissioner, she will be responsible for proposing new and stringent laws to better help law enforcement agencies take on antitrust cases against tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Khan — who is currently the associate law professor at the Columbia Law School — has previously worked for the Democratic members of the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

At the Columbia Law School, Lina Khan “teaches and writes about antitrust law, infrastructure industries law, and the antimonopoly tradition”, it added.

As a counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, “she helped lead the Subcommittee’s investigation into

digital markets”, the statement said.

The Subcommittee had last year released a lengthy report suggesting grounds for breaking up giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.

“So very honored and humbled by this nomination,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lina Khan’s antitrust article was published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Financial Times, Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review, and University of Chicago Law Review.

For Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, she won the Antitrust Writing Award for “Best Academic Unilateral Conduct Article” in 2018, the Israel H. Peres Prize by Yale Law School, and the Michael Egger Prize from the Yale Law Journal.

She was also a legal advisor in the office of former FTC Commissioner, Rohit Chopra, and legal director at the Open Markets Institute.