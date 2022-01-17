Shamoon Arshad, 33, a carpet fitter has been jailed for 12 months for grabbing a woman while they moved furniture around upstairs at her Bradford home.

Pakistani Muslim Carpet Fitter Groped A Woman, Tells Court ‘I Fell On Top of Her’ in Bradford

Arshad of Westfield Road, Heaton, Bradford, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman several years ago on the day of his trial in November last year.

Shamoon Arshad’s explanation that he fell on top of her in the cluttered room and had nowhere else to place his hands except there to get up was dismissed as “ridiculous” by Judge Ahmed Nadim.

Court was told, Arshad, a carpet fitter by trade, was at the house to measure

up and lay carpets.

He asked the woman to help him move furniture around upstairs and while doing so he took several items of her underwear out of a drawer and made bad comments.

He then held her by the shoulders and offered to massage her before and pin her against the wall and grabbing her.

The woman complained to her partner and he was arrested. He denied any wrongdoing, saying the room was so crowded with furniture that he fell on top of the woman. Because the floor was full he had to place his hands on her chest to get up.

Arshad who has his wife was in poor health, was jailed for 12 months and he must sign on the offender register for ten years.