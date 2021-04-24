A mum has spoken about the shocking racist threats and slurs she allegedly suffered while out shopping in Newcastle with her five-year-old daughter.

Pakistani Mum Suffers Racist Attack While Out Shopping with Daughter, 5, in Newcastle

The mum, 27, was walking to her car in Morden Street car park on Friday evening with her sister and daughter when they were allegedly subjected to a vile verbal tirade from a passerby.

And moments later, as they made their way home in the car, their vehicle was allegedly attacked by a male who poured a can of lager over the windscreen before repeatedly throwing it at the doors.

Speaking after the incident the mum has told of her anger at repeatedly being insulted about

her race in the city.

She said: “I’ve dealt with racism so many times that it’s just a blur in my head.

“We heard shouts in the distance but when we heard someone shout shopping bags we knew that it was about us.

“We turned around and he said ‘look at them f****** p****’ and I said ‘what?’ and he said ‘go back to your own country’.

“He said ‘you p*** b*******’ and ‘I’m going to kill you!’

The mum said they all remained calm, but the man continued to shout threats while they drove out the car park.

The 27-year-old said she began videoing the man as evidence to stand up her claims. But it was when he approached the car and attempted to open the car’s doors that she became “worried”.